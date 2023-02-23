John D. Heese, 88, formerly of Philadelphia and New Holland, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Landis Homes. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara D. (Harder) Heese in 2016. Born in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, Canada, he was the son of the late John and Lena (Pauls) Heese.
John was a printer who enjoyed photography, woodworking, and served on the board of Historic Rittenhouse Town for many years. He had attended New Holland Mennonite Church.
Surviving are three children: Garrett married to Yvonne Heese, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Jeffrey Heese, Philadelphia, and Joylynn married to David Keener, East Petersburg, four grandchildren: Dillon, Victoria, Jacob and Giselle a great-granddaughter Valeria and four brothers: Heinz, Paul, Bill and Edward. He was preceded in death by a sister Agnes and a brother Victor.
A memorial service will be held on March 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM at James Street Mennonite Church, 323 W. James St., Lancaster with Pastor Dawn Ranck-Hower officiating. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.