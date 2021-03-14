John D. Harman, age 80, formerly of Pequea, passed away at Lancashire Hall of Lancaster on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born in York County, the son of Harry and Verna F. Nordsick Harman.
One of 8 children, he is survived by his niece Loretta Gerz wife of Damon and their children Victoria and Scottie of Landisville, his nephew William Steele of Pequea, along with his sister Virginia Babb Groff of Lancaster and his brother Chester Harman of Pequea. He has numerous other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by 4 siblings, Harry, Ernest, Kathryn Harman, and Esther Steele.
John was well known in the River Hills of Pequea as a kind soul who loved to ride his bicycle and tinker with things he collected on his travels.
A graveside service will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 700 N. George Street, York, PA on Friday March 19th at 10am. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »