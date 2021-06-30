John D. Hanna, Sr., 66, of New Providence, reunited with his soulmate, June 25, 2021. Those who knew John well, knew he died of a broken heart after the passing of his wife Carolyn Rae Hanna on May 3, 2021. Born in Peach Bottom, he was the son of the late William E. Hanna and Ida Louise (Sheets) Davis.
He will be remembered as a "John" of all trades and was very active in assisting the Amish community. In his youth he enjoyed hunting, fishing and drag racing, which he passed along to his kids.
John is survived by his children: John D. Hanna, Jr., (Heather) of Mountville, Amanda Hanna of Lancaster, Ken Hanna (Natalia Laney) of Beaufort, SC, Justen Hanna of Coatesville and Jeremy Jordan (Brooke) of Atglen, siblings: Jane Wilhelm of Peach Bottom, Susan Spangler of New Providence, Maurice Hanna of TN, Jeffrey Hanna of New Providence and James Hanna of Christiana, his beloved dog Chloe, as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his parents, wife, son: Scott A. Hanna, and sister: Rachel Hanna.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551 from 10 AM – 11 AM. Interment to follow at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery in Peach Bottom.
