John D. Eshleman, an exemplary physician who cared for patients in Lancaster, his hometown, for nearly four decades, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home. He was 79.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Chapman and her husband, Woody of Concord, Mass.; by sons, David and his wife Linda of Lancaster, and Christopher and his wife Rebecca of New York, NY, and; by partner and companion, Patricia Genet of Lexington, KY. He was preceded in death by son, Daniel Eshleman.
Services will be private.
Dr. Eshleman was a lifelong friend of the Lancaster community and had innumerable friends and colleagues here. In place of flowers or condolences, the family asks that you please consider paying it forward by doing something kind for someone else.
‘Invictus':
Out of the night that covers me
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance,
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds, and shall find me, unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate:
I am the captain of my soul.
William Ernest Henley
