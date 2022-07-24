John D. Esh of Mechanicsburg, PA went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 18, 2022 at Harrisburg Hospital following complications from open heart surgery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Susie Esh of New Holland, PA as well as his sister, Anna Fisher. John has one brother, Alvin Esh of New Holland and one sister, Edna, also of New Holland.
John was married to his beloved wife, Gloria Kathleen (Hirneisen) Esh for 55 years. He was the proud father of two sons, Todd and Chad. Todd Esh is married to Jessica and along with their 3 children, reside in Lenexa, KS. John loved talking about his three grandchildren, Simon, Archie and Olive and enjoyed taking them to Hershey Park when they came to visit. Chad Esh is engaged to be married to Vanessa Krichten later this year and they reside in Mechanicsburg, PA along with Vanessa's son, Tucker. John loved spending time with his little friend, Tucker.
John graduated from Messiah College in Grantham, PA. He worked for DuPont in New Cumberland and later, for Platicert in York, PA. Not one to remain idle, John started a very successful construction business focusing on kitchens, bathrooms and remodels where his customers came to rely on him for his attention to detail, quality and honesty.
He made many friends of all ages over the years through his regular attendance at Bible Baptist Church where he was a member, and via his construction business where many customers became friends. John loved his wife, children and grandchildren as well as his many friends. He will be missed by many. He loved his Lord and Savior even more and lived his life as a man of faith.
A memorial service will be held on July 27 at 6:00 PM at Bible Baptist Church in Shiremanstown, PA.