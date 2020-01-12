John D. "David" Welk, 52, of Lancaster, passed away at his home on January 2, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of John C. Welk and Sharyn L. (McCord) Wallace.
A carpenter, he worked for the family business Lee McCord & Son Contracting. David had a great sense of humor and enjoyed art, spending time outdoors, and playing the saxophone. David was good hearted and supportive, and was always taking care of others.
He is survived by his parents: John Welk and Sharyn Wallace, sisters: Erin Wallace, Melinda Wissler, and Tanya Wise (Duane). He is also survived by his nieces Audrianna Wallace and Keri Heaps, his aunt Leslie Brubaker, and a significant other Jessica Bowman. He is preceded in death by his uncle Rick McCord and his loving grandparents, Lee & June McCord.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. David's family requests to make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of David. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »