John D. Becker, 87, of Akron passed peacefully at home, Wednesday, Aug. 19 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Paul and Mary (Gockley) Becker and was the husband of the late Mary (Wenger) Becker, with whom he shared 30 years of marriage prior to her passing in January of 2019. His first wife Pauline passed away in 1984.
He was a 1950 graduate of Ephrata High School and retired after more than 30 years working for High Steel as a receiving and shipping supervisor.
John's passion in his spare time and retirement was fishing, leading charters out of Crisfield, Md. for many years with family and friends, and traveling several times to Alaska for long days catching salmon and halibut. One of the first things John would do upon meeting a new friend was ask if they would like to go fishing.
He also loved working in his yard and garden each summer, and attending his grandchildren's activities.
John was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by his son, Donald, husband of Carol Becker of Leola; and daughter, Donna, fiancée of Andy Fasnacht of Ephrata; grandchildren, Kristy, Donald, Jr., Matthew, Rachel, Caroline, Sean, Morgan and Ethan; five great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wives and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, John, Jr., and brothers, Harry and Paul.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public services at this time. Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, officiated by Pastor Rob Eshelman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be send to the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, Deacon Fund, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com