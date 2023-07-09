John "Crawdad" Lauver, 60, of Maytown passed away on July 5, 2023. He was born in Lancaster to the late Robert and Velma Lauver and was a lifelong resident of this area. John attended Donegal High School and worked as a self-employed painter. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and visiting his cabin in the mountains of Perry County. He especially looked forward to his yearly weeklong turkey hunting trip with his friend. John was also an avid baker. He was a loving brother and uncle who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
John leaves behind his siblings, Don, husband of Marie Lauver of Elizabethtown, Donna, wife of Rick Vogel of Washington Boro, Gay Fackler of York, Bobby Lauver of Maytown; four nieces and nephews, Melissa, Brian, Jeffrey, and Logan; a large extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A time of fellowship in celebration and remembrance of John will be held from 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation Ducks Unlimited, P.O. Box 5010, Boone, IA 50590 or www.ducks.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville