John Charles Rineer, 80 of Wrightsville, died on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at his residence.
He was the husband of Joan M. (Graeff) Rineer, sharing 22 years of marriage.
John was born in Lancaster on March 2, 1941, son of the late Charles C. and Esther M. (Carney) Rineer.
John graduated from Lancaster High School, Class of 1959. He worked as a cook for Conestoga Country Club, as well as several other restaurants. He was a member of the VFW Post 1690 Lancaster. John was an avid record collector and self-proclaimed DJ, best known by his nickname, "Elvis."
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Deb; two granddaughters, Jessica and Callesta; one great-granddaughter, Amara; and two sisters, Shirley and Margaret.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.