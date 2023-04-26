John Charles Harnish

Born Lancaster, PA on January 13th 1945. Attended Hempfield High School and Willow Street Vo-tech Auto body program. Employed by RCA 1965-1970 and Armstrong Flooring for 30 years from 1970-2000. He had always been a loyal Union member and supporter.
An avid collector and enthusiast of Classic and muscle cars, having owned over 30 cars, he was a loyal Ford owner. He bleeds Ford Blue! He also owned 5 Harley Davidson motorcycles and was a member for 10 years of Sons of Satan motorcycle club in Marietta. He enjoyed owning large dogs. His hobbies included fishing, hiking, camping, and taking road trips all over the USA.
He is preceded in death by parents John Harnish and Leora Whitlinger-Harnish, East Petersburg, his loving wife Charlotte Lamberson-Harnish, Manheim, PA and sister Sandra Funk (husband Frank Funk), Manheim.
Survived by 4 children, Jeffrey Harnish (wife Renee), Lancaster, James Harnish (wife Jen), Pequea, Kelli Harnish, Florida, and step son Brian Wanger (wife Patty), Silver Springs; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
