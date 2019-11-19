John Charles Groff, 67, of New Providence, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Gwen M. Groff, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2017.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Victor and Irene Groff and the late Ann Buch.
John was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1971. After high school, John found employment with Mount Airy Lumber Company and learned all positions in the operation there, retiring with over 30 years' service.
John was a very simple man and humble in his ways. With his iconic fishing hat donned on his head, he would do things with his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, and take them to activities and cheer them on at sporting events. John had a huge heart and always put others first while not wanting anyone to worry about him. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
John is survived by a son, John C. (Jessica) Groff, of Quarryville; grandchildren, Kyla and Chase Groff; brother, Benjamin Groff, of California; sisters, Helen Wolfe, of Manheim, and Faye Kreydatus, of Lewistown; and his parents-in-law, Clifford G. and Anna E. Aukamp, of New Providence. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Victoria Groff, who passed away in 1988.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA, with a visitation at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Smithville Church of God Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's memory to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or online at https://www.heart.org/en.
