Leaving his earthly home, John C. Wool, 69, of Castro Valley, California, passed away on February 11, 2022 at Washington Hospital. He was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Clyde J. Wool and Patricia A. Bennett.
He is survived by four beautiful children, Adriel, Barak, Jason and Lily. He is also survived by two brothers and two sisters: Dennis and Jeffrey Wool, Kathleen Lodish and Joan Landis.
He graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1970 and enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for four years.
John truly loved the Lord and shared his life doing prison ministry and was instrumental in teaching underprivileged children in a program called "Reading Partners".
John will be missed by all who knew him. At last he gets to see his Savior face to face.
A living tribute »