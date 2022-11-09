John C. Wolfe, 96, of Manheim, died peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Lloyd A and Rosie Light Wolfe. John was the loving husband of the late Ruth Eshleman Wolfe who died in June of 2008.
In his early years John was the owner and operator of his own farm in Rapho Township. He continued working as a truck driver for local companies: Ray D. Burkholder, Myer's Metered Gas Inc, and Lester R. Summers Inc.
John, along with his wife Ruth, were part of the founding members of Speedwell Heights BIC Church, Lititz. They both served as Deacons of the church for many years. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. John had a deep passion for motorcycle riding and he and Ruth would travel most summers for six weeks of riding camping with their cycle throughout the United States and Canada. He rode motorcycle and camped until his young age of 75. He loved helping in church and cherished any time he could spend with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons: Gerald husband of Suzanne Wolfe of Elm, Clifford husband of Marjorie Wolfe of Mount Joy, two daughters: Marilyn wife of James Hoffsmith of Manheim, Betty wife of J. Michael Yoder of Lancaster, nine grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is a brother, Eugene Wolfe, and two sisters: Dorothy Melhorn and Frances Oberholtzer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's funeral service at Speedwell Heights BIC Church, 413 West Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Graybill's Brethren Cemetery, Elm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to Speedwell Heights Building Fund, 413 west Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com