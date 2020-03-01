John C. Trees, 59, of Lancaster, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Lancaster, John was the son of Charles J. Trees III, with whom he lived, and his mother the late Patricia M. (Cote) Trees.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, John worked in warehousing and grocery retail for various companies, most recently for Artsana/Chicco USA, Inc. in the Greenfield Industrial Park.
John was a parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Knight with Knights of Columbus Council 867. He enjoyed writing and loved animals and watching dogs for his the family. John like to shoot pool and hang out with his friends.
In addition to his father Charles, John is survived by his three sisters, Cheryl Ann, wife of David Underwood, Theresa M. Trees and Nancy T, wife of Lawrence Sheckler, all of Lancaster.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 AM Wednesday, March 4th at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, with The Rev. Daniel P. O'Brien as Celebrant. John's family will receive friends from 10-11 AM at the church. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
