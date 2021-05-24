John C. Stauffer, Jr., 77 of Manheim, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2021. He was the son of the late John C. Stauffer, Sr. and Florence (Gerz) Stauffer. He was the loving husband to Marie F. (Ganse) Stauffer for over 50 years.
In addition to his wife Marie, John is survived by two children: John C. Stauffer III (Heather) and Wendy Forshey (Jason). He is also survived by two sisters: M. Jane Greven, Mexico and Florence "Bobbie" Zuzu, Lancaster as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and his aunt, Veronica Gerz.
A time for friends and family to pay their respects will be held from 12:30-1:30 PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Lancaster Catholic High School Attn: Tony Brill, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, OR Thaddeus Stevens Alumni Association, 740 East End Ave., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com