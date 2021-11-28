John C. Schutter, 72, of Stevens, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John N. & Mary Jane (Leed) Schutter and the loving husband to Sandra M. (Snader) Schutter for 50 years.
John was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1967, and a graduate of McCann School of Business in Reading. He and Sandra were high school sweethearts and married in 1971. John was an Accountant for Cambridge-Lee Industries in Leesport for 41-years where he worked in inventory control, retiring in 2013. A faithful member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver, John taught Sunday school, volunteered on church council and was formerly lay leader. He read his bible daily and had read the bible in its entirety many times. John was a history-buff and enjoyed civil war books and trips to Gettysburg. He was a sports fan; his favorite teams were the Phillies and the Seattle Seahawks. He enjoyed the outdoors and vegetable gardening. Most of all, John loved his family and was wholly devoted to his wife and sons.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his two sons, J. Jason Schutter of Stevens, and Jared J. Schutter of Stevens; sister-in-law, Sharon Wert (Rodney); and brother-in-law, A. Troy Snader (Barbara).
A visitation will be held on Wed., Dec. 1st from 10 to 11 a.m. at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA 17517, and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery.
