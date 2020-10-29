John C. Meixell, 73, of Quarryville, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Lorah T. (Trechel) Meixell, with whom he shared 6 years of marriage.
Born in Bethlehem, PA, he was the son of the late Milo D. Meixell, Sr. and Mary Ehman Meixell, and the adoptive son of the late Sarah E. Sanislo.
John was a graduate of Dallastown Area High School in York County, class of 1964. After high school, he earned an Associate's degree in aeronautic engineering from the Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology in New York. Early in his life, John was employed by the Schick Company, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, and Boeing Vertol. He then changed careers and sold sailboats on the Chesapeake Bay, as well as being a sailing instructor. He went on to work for the Dodge Cork Company, using his engineering and sales skills. Eventually he became a co-owner of Donegal Hydraulics in Mount Joy. After selling his company and retiring, he concentrated full-time on buying and selling antiques, primarily at the Black Angus Antiques Mall in Adamstown. Along with antiques he also made custom furniture and restored antique furniture.
As evidenced by his work history, John was a man of many talents and interests. He especially enjoyed collecting and selling antiques and crafting furniture. He also was an avid traveler in his retirement, particularly enjoying the cuisines each country had to offer. He loved and thoroughly enjoyed eating all types of food from all cultures, especially seafood. Sailing was a hobby that John enjoyed most of his life. He also was a licensed pilot and would fly throughout the South Central Pennsylvania area.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Daniel Meixell, of Oxford, two granddaughters, Natalie and Makayla Meixell, a brother and sister-in-law, Milo and Maryann Meixell, Jr., and his trusty favorite Labrador Retriever, Parker.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's memory to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank c/o Development, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109 (make checks payable to "Central Pennsylvania Food Bank"), or online at www.centralpafoodbank.org/give-now.
