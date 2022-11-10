John C. Lewis, Sr., 79, of West Hempfield Twp., passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by family. Born Friday, October 1, 1943 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Luella W. (Bleacher) Tyson. He was married 58 years to Susan A. (Frady) Lewis who passed away in January 2018.
John worked for Local 520 plumber, pipefitters, and welders. He just recently received his 55-year pin.
Five sons: John, Jr., of Mount Joy; Russell L. Lewis, of Mountville; Charles D. "Toot" Lewis, of Columbia; Mike L. Lewis, of Marietta and Barry E. Lewis, Sr., of Columbia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Five brothers: James and Jay, David Yoder, Charles and Joseph Tyson; two sisters: Sue Smith and Patsy Kepple. He was predeceased by a brother George Tyson.
Service and interment will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.
