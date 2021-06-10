John C. Lamb, 97, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home at The Glen at Willow Valley. Born on September 23, 1923, in Philadelphia, John was the son of the late John and Bertha (Boheringer) Lamb. He shared matrimony with Lois (Kunkel) Lamb until her passing in January of 2005.
A proud United States Army Veteran, John honorably served during World War II as a PFC, a part of the 54th Engineer Maintenance Company. Following his service to our country, John worked for Philadelphia Electric Company for 33 years until his retirement in 1988. He enjoyed reading and visiting friends in his spare time.
John is survived by a son: Daniel Lamb; a daughter: Grace Sauerwald wife of Lee; four grandchildren: Dan, Ben, Carl, and Danielle; as well as his dear friend: Philip Dongre and children: Jessica and James Dongre.
Family and friends are invited to visit Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 10:30AM to 11AM. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11AM with Dr. John Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's honor can be made to Children's Fellowship of India, 151 Plum Creek Rd., North East, MD 21901.
To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com717-687-7644