John C. Hohenadel, Jr.,68, of New Providence, went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2021. He was the loving husband of Cheryl (Buckwalter) Hohenadel. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late John C. Hohenadel and Dolores (Benedict) Hohenadel.
He retired from Alcoa in 2014 and was employed at BB's Grocery. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, Notre Dame football, and Native American culture.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Jason Hohenadel (Kim), Joshua Hohenadel and Jaclyn Phelan (Kevin); grandchildren Connor, Colin, Hunter, Cassidy, and Corinne; and two brothers, Brad and Bill Hohenadel.
Per John's wishes, there will be no formal service. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
