John C. Hargrave, 57 of Manheim passed away Thanksgiving Morning, November 24, 2022 at LGH. Born in Lancaster on Thanksgiving Day in 1964, he was the son of the late Harry A., Jr. and Charlotte V. Burkman Hargrave.
John graduated from Hempfield High School. He loved driving tractor trailer and was an over the road driver for many years, working for D&G Transport in Bethel. He worked for Lowe's in Lancaster right out of high school and often stated that he "wished he stayed with Lowe's". He was a member of the Strausstown Rod & Gun Club.
John will be missed by his sisters, Leilani (Fred) Marchand of Holtwood and Cheryl A. (Gary) Pfeiffer of Manheim. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry A. Hargrave III. Private services will be held at the convenience of John's family. For other information, please call 717-393-1776.
