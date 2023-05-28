On Thursday,
May 18, 2023
John C. Gronning, age 90, went to serve and glorify God forever. John was born in Everett, WA, son of the late Chris and Jennie (Nelson) Gronning. He graduated from Marysville High School in Washington in 1951 and worked as an apprentice ship fitter at the Bremerton Naval Shipyard for one year before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and retiring in 1972.
While in the U.S. Air Force, John was a pilot in the B-47 bomber, C-133 Cargomaster, which took him to many countries and the 0-1 and 0-2 in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 as a forward air controller. His military decorations included the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross with two oak leaf clusters, Air Medal with twenty oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force Longevity Service Award with four oak leaf clusters, and numerous others.
He then received his bachelor's degree in applied science from Troy State University and entered the real estate profession. John was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Shalimar, FL, and Gideons International.
John is survived by his loving wife of over 52 years, Gertrude "Trudy" Gronning, of Lancaster, PA, daughter, Kelly Keller (Rick), of Fort Walton Beach, FL, daughter, Kitty Bundy, of Costa Rica and her son, Ransom Mowris of La Honda, CA, son, Larry Hughes (Judy) of Newark, DE, brother, Glen Gronning (Connie), brother-in-law, Jack Lovell, and nieces and nephews, all of Marysville, WA, grandchildren, Lori Copes (Jim) and Michelle Sapala (Tom) and great-grandchildren, Amma and Alana Copes, and Cade and Bryce Sapala. He was preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Lovell and brother, Robert Gronning.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O Box 551, Ft. Walton Beach, FL 32549.
