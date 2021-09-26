John C. Getz, 63, of Wrightsville, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born in Hazelton, son of Edgar Getz and Phyllis Heisey Miller. John Craig Getz entered the Navy in 1976 at the age of 20. He was assigned to the USS Nimitz Aircraft Carrier and stayed with her over his twenty-seven year career where he started as an Ordinance Technician. He most notably worked on the fighter loads for F-4 phantoms, F-16 falcons, and F-18 super hornets as an Aviation Ordinance Master Chief. Over the span of his career, he earned the Meritorious Unit Commendation, four Meritorious Service medals, the Navy Accommodation medal, three Navy Achievement medals, six Good Conduct medals and nine Sea Service ribbons. John served all over the world and collected memorabilia. He was a member of Reese-Hall VFW Post #8757, was in a pool league and loved snakes.
Surviving in addition to his parents, one son: Johnathan Getz, Florida. One brother: Eddy Getz. Three sisters: Susan L. Getz; Pamela J. (Thomas) Kiscaden and Molly J. (Wade) Miller. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Ed and Esther Stoudt and John and E. Dorothy Heisey. Also, paternal grandparents: Edgar and Myrna Getz.
The graveside service and burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 2:30 P.M. with Pastor Doug Evans officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Purple Heart Foundation, 987 Manufacturers Dr., Westland, MI 48186. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
