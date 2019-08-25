John C. Bucher, 92, passed away peacefully on August 23rd, 2019 at Landis Homes, Lititz, PA where he resided since April of 2019. The 42 years prior to that, he lived on W. Main St., Salunga, PA.
John was born in Manchester, York, PA. He was the son of the late Bela Lamuel and Mabel (Musselman) Bucher. He was raised in York County, the youngest of four children. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel and Harold, and a sister, Anna Lois Charles.
John graduated from Dallastown High School. He married Mildred L. Alderfer on March 2nd, 1947. He worked on several farms before purchasing his own farm in Dover, PA in 1947, where the family lived for the next 28 years. During that time, John was an active member of Stony Brook Mennonite Church where his father was the pastor.
In 1975, John and Mildred moved from the farm for two years of voluntary service in Philadelphia under Eastern Mennonite Missions (E.M.M.). In the fall of 1977, John and Mildred moved to Salunga, PA where they both continued to serve E.M.M. in food service, and John in maintenance of mission properties until his retirement. From 1991-2004 John also drove cars for Manheim Auto Auction.
Although John was a man of few words, he had a myriad of creative skills which are now remembered and inherited by his family. John and Mildred were always known for their hospitality. They hosted many international students, missionaries, and church members. His joy of giving led John to develop a new skill of baking bread. For almost 35 years, up until his 92nd birthday, John baked 18-60 loaves of bread every week. The bread was available at his home church (Erisman Mennonite) and to other individuals. Proceeds went to E.M.M. missionaries and Mennonite Central Committee.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred, on Dec 9th, 2005. He is survived by two sons: John Paul Bucher, husband of Esther, of Manheim, PA, and Kenneth Bucher, husband of Evie, of Manheim, PA; two daughters, Ruth Mellinger, wife of Jim, of San Antonio, TX, and Nancy Rotfort, wife of Steve, of Durham, NC; 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
A burial will be held in the Erisman Mennonite Cemetery on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27th in the West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Mennonite Central Committee, www.mcc.org, or PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Special thanks to the family, friends, and the Landis Homes staff for the love and care shown towards John. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.