John C. Breidenbaugh, Jr., 88 of Millersville, formerly of Holtwood passed away at home Saturday, January 15, 2022. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John C., Sr. and Sue Cypull Breidenbaugh. He was the husband of Ruth Ann Cox Breidenbaugh, whom he married on November 25, 1961.
John graduated from North Hartford High School. He served in the United States Army from December 1955 to December 1958. He was a member of the New Providence Church of God, where he enjoyed the Men's Prayer group and Senior group.
John retired from RCA in 1988 where he worked for over 27 years. After his retirement, he continued to work as a small engine mechanic for Dombach Hardware, Willow Valley Golf Course and EM Herr. John enjoyed working into his early 80's. John was a very resourceful man, finding a way to get things done when needed. He enjoyed gardening at their home in Holtwood and tinkering with home improvements. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan.
John had a generous spirit towards all and he never met a "stranger." John will be dearly missed by his wife, Ruth Ann; sons, C. Phillip, husband of Kathy F. Breidenbaugh of Bellefonte, PA and Matthew J. Breidenbaugh of Houston, TX; his daughter, Melinda K., wife of Paul G. Campbell of Holtwood; grandchildren, Taylor, Hannah, Caleb, Faith Ann, Gregory, Joy and Hope and his great grandchildren, Melanie, Abigail and Robert. John was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Thomas.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's funeral service on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:30AM from the New Providence Church of God, 269 Cider Road, New Providence with Pastor Dwight Lefever officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30AM. Family requests those in attendance to please wear masks. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
