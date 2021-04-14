John C. Beck, took his final journey on Monday, April 12, 2021, four days after his 95th birthday. He was the husband of the late Ruth H. Beck for 52 years until her passing on September 21, 2004. Jack was born in Columbia, son of the late Clarence W. and Blanche Hinkle Beck.
He was a longtime resident of Columbia, and was a technician for Columbia Telephone Company before his retirement. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod where he was the oldest member. Jack enlisted, to serve his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII, the day after graduating from Columbia High School, where he served in the South Pacific, New Guinea, and the Philippines. He was a trombone player, having been in the Columbia Dance Band, Shawnee Marching Band and the Bainbridge Band. Jack was very proud of his German heritage and enjoyed gardening, Bible studies, his church and home. He also enjoyed spending time with his many friends and extended family.
Jack is survived by his children: Deborah (Paul) Holt, Washington Boro; Lynne (Kenneth) Houck, Lancaster; and J. Michael (Rita) Beck, Columbia, MD. He was very proud of his nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and an eighth great-granddaughter expected this summer. He was preceded in death by one grandson: Jonathan P. Holt and one brother: Don Beck.
The family would like to extend a big thank-you to the caring personnel for embracing him at Brereton Manor, where he resided for the past 8 years.
The Drive-Thru Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The Graveside Service and Burial, with Pastor Skip Nizinski, officiating will follow at 11:30 A.M. at Silver Spring Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 555 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512 or Brereton Manor, 3028 Anchor Rd., Washington Boro, PA 17582. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
