John C. "Alyx" Wages, 28, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Born in New York City, Alyx was born to Tara S. (Sarwan) and Robert C. Wages.
Alyx graduated high school in Abu Dhabi, UAE, studied at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, CO and was employed as forklift operator for DHL Supply Chain in Palmyra, PA. Alyx was active in serving the community, participating in Habitat for Humanity projects in Kenya and Romania while in high school. Alyx was creative and enjoyed making unique jewelry and clothing. In their free time, Alyx also enjoyed playing video games. Alyx enjoyed traveling, having visited over 60 countries in their life. Some of Alyx's favorite places included Seville, Spain, and Prague, Czech Republic. Alyx was also looking forward to visiting Japan in the future.
In addition to their parents, Alyx is survived by brothers: Thomas Wages of New Jersey and Jason Squillace of Texas; aunts: Savi, Indira, Nadira and Radhar Sarwan, as well as Dr. Orla Wages; uncles Peter Wages and Dr. David Wages; as well as cousins: Caroline, William, Fione, Justin and Kyle. Alyx was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Meewah Sarwan and paternal grandfather Dan Wages.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service.
Alyx was active in the LGBTQ Community. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in their memory may be made to the Water Street Mission, https://wsm.org/make-an-impact/donate/, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
