A memorial service for John Burnell Shenk will take place at East Petersburg Mennonite Church, 6279 Main Street, East Petersburg, on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM, with a meal to follow. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 3:00 p.m. The service will be webcast on the East Petersburg Mennonite Church Facebook Page using the following link:
https://www.facebook.com/eastpetersburgmennonitechurch/videos/?ref=page_internal
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or Mennonite Central Committee P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com