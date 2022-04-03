John Burnell Shenk, 91, of Lititz, and formerly of East Petersburg, died March 28, 2022 at Landis Homes where he and his wife, Myrtle resided for over 14 years. Born in Penn Township; he was the son of the late Elam K. and Rhoda Charles Shenk, and the husband of Myrtle Mann Brenneman Shenk for 65 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Myrtle are two sons: Carl E. Shenk husband of Lorna Beth Shantz of Reinholds, Alan L. husband of Sharon Burkholder Shenk of Waynesboro, VA, a daughter, Audrey J. Shenk, Harrisonburg, VA; three grandchildren: Christopher J. S. Shenk, Ranita J. Shenk, and Rachel J. Shenk wife of Andry Stutzman, a brother, Charles E. Shenk of Goshen, IN, and two sisters: Alma J. wife of E.J. Albrecht, Forest Grove, OR, and Dorothy A. Shenk, of Lititz.
John graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1948 and from Eastern Mennonite College in 1954. He was ordained in 1963 and served as a minister at East Petersburg Mennonite Church for 35 years. He also worked as Administrator and Counselor for the Sharing Programs of Lancaster Mennonite Conference for 36 years.
John's interests outside of work were gardening, reading, and home repair. He did everything with care, always wanting to do a task well, rarely in a hurry. He enjoyed visiting with many people and always gave them his careful attention. Whether as an employee or volunteer, his greatest passion was serving Jesus and others with humility through the church and numerous church agencies.
The family extends their gratitude to the devoted staff at Landis Homes who cared for John's healthcare needs over the past two years.
Memorial services for John will be announced at a future date. Interment will be at the East Petersburg Mennonite Church Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543; or Mennonite Central Committee P. O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com