John Brubaker Groff, 82, of Mount Joy, passed in peace with the praises of God on his lips, Friday, October 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Marian (Book) Groff, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage in March 2020. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., he was the son of the late John M. and Miriam (Brubaker) Groff.
John and Marian enjoyed a lifetime on their dairy farm. He achieved his dreams in the business of farming and was recognized for excellence and innovation. He was blessed by being a part of a caring community of farmers. John had a passion for God's Word that led him to study, pastor, and teach. Family singing brought him joy and continued as a treasured tradition. John loved being a good steward of what God had blessed him with, managing his cattle and crops, investing in his wife and family, and giving generously to missions. He enjoyed worshipping at Life Center where he was a member. Favorite pastimes included basketball, ping-pong, table games, and managing investments.
Surviving in addition to his wife Marian are seven children: Sherry (Lamar) Snader, Willow Street, Marcia (Geoffrey) Smith, Lenexa, KS, Lisa (Richard) Nyguist, Manheim, Michelle (Fred) Metzler, Mount Joy, Katrina (Todd) Weaver, Lititz, Alan (Mari) Groff, Wenatchee, WA, Theresa (Jason) Hollinger, Denver. John was blessed with 28 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Donald (Elnora) Groff, Bird-in-Hand, and Robert (Marlene) Groff, Leola.
Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main Street, Mount Joy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Life Center, 411 S. 40th Street, Harrisburg, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with visitation following. Interment in Silver Spring Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to Compassion International at compassion.com/donate. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.