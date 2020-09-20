John Birchler, 96 of Lancaster, died August 27, 2020 after a brief illness.
John was the son of Jean and Emma Birchler and was born in White Plains, New York on June 2, 1924. He is survived by his sister Loulette Simons of Lancaster and a daughter Diane Harmon of Marysville, California. He has four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two nieces.
He worked as an accountant for Boose Aluminum Foundry Company of Reamstown for 27 years.He retired in June 1993.
John was an avid golfer and fisherman. He also loved to travel with family and friends.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Lancaster, Pennsylvania where he served on the missions, library and finance committees. His passion was to visit those in nursing homes who no longer were able to attend church, and bring them encouragement and treats. He was diligent in sending cards and making calls for birthdays and keeping in touch.
A memorial service will be held with the First Baptist Church of Lancaster congregation to be held at Faith Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster on September 23 at 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster.