John "Bill" Lawrence, Jr.

John W. "Bill" Lawrence, Jr., 85, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was the husband of Mildred J. (Brecht) Lawrence and son of the late John W. Lawrence, Sr. and Kathryn (Buck) Lawrence.
Bill was a member of Yahweh's Free Brethren Church in Bethel, PA and had worked as an Operations Manager for Yellow Freight and a Ticketing Agent for Amtrak. Most recently, he was a self-employed house painter.
Bill loved music and played the drums and bass in bands in his younger years.
In addition to his wife Mildred, he is survived by 6 children: Deborah, Vicki, Robert, Michelle, Kelli, and Kevin; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Linda.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren: Gerald and Christina; and a brother, James.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
