John Barisits, 93, of Lancaster, died on Saturday, May 14th at Homestead Village Retirement Community.
Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of Johann and Johanna Barisits, originally from Austria's Burgenland region. He went to school at Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD. He served in the U.S. Army in Austria from 1952 to 1954, where he met his future wife, Helga. They were married for 54 years. His wife Helga died in 2008.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lancaster and a Daily Communicant. He was a long-term member and former Treasurer at the Lancaster Liederkranz. John worked at RCA in Lancaster as a Computer Systems Analyst from 1956 to 1992 and later at Burle Industries.
He is survived by his son, Michael Barisits, his daughter Margot Norris of Laguna Beach, CA, his grandson Josef Norris, his wife Jo and great grandson Adrian Norris of San Francisco. He is also survived by his niece Patricia Schellhammer, her husband Todd and her sons Baxter and Alex of Harrisburg. His daughter Irene Frantz died in 1991.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11 AM, with The Rev. Pang J.S. Tcheou as Celebrant. There will be a viewing from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
Contributions may be made to the Catholic Bishop of Northern Alaska, ATTN: Alaskan Shepherd Office, 1312 Peger Road, Fairbanks, AK 99709-5199.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »