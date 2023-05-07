John B. Troutman, 90, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Port Charlotte, FL.
He was the husband of the late Nancy Ann Bushong Troutman, who passed away in 1971. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Clarence and Alma Brookmyer Troutman. John was a 1950 graduate of Lititz High School.
John was the part owner of Gibble and Troutman Builders of Lititz. He was easily recognizable in Lititz driving his green Dodge van and there probably was not a home in Lititz that in some way didn't have his handiwork or renovations in it. Prior to this, he worked for Henry Tyson, another builder from Lititz.
John was a lifelong and active member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served on church council.
He was a lifelong member of the Lititz Lions Club, attaining 50 years of perfect attendance. What he enjoyed most is spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. He was an avid supporter of the Lancaster Polo Club and attended matches regularly.
He is survived by his son, R. Steven married to Christine Troutman of Lititz; his granddaughters Erika Atkins and Alicia Troutman; and his great-grandchildren: Anastacia Atkins, Christopher Atkins, Catherine Charles, and Landon Charles. He is also survived by his sisters: Judy Schoenberger and Elizabeth "Betsy" Chamberlin, both of Lititz, and John's constant companion of 20 years, Darlene "Debby" Eltman.
Friends will be received by John's family on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 930-11 AM at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Macpelah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in John's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com