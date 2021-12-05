John B. Sauder, 105, of Landis Homes Retirement Community, 1001 W. Oregon Road, Lititz, formerly of New Holland, passed away on November 30, 2021. Born in Earl Township, he was he son of the late Michael N. and Anna (Brackbill) Sauder (Groff). He was the loving husband of the late Bertha (Bowman) Sauder, with whom he shared seventy-five years of marriage.
He was a coal dealer in the New Holland area for thirty-four years and retired in 1981. After retirement he did part-time work at Ten Thousand Villages for twenty-one years as well as being a song leader at Landis Homes and doing painting around Landis Homes.
He was a member of New Holland Mennonite Church, where he taught Sunday school for fifty years and served in various offices of the church. He served two years in Civilian Public Service during World War II at Grottoes, VA and volunteered with the Mennonite Disaster Services.
Surviving are two children; June Arlene, wife of late Donald Suderman of Hillsboro, Kansas and Darlene May wife of Donald Beachy of Bird-in-Hand, PA, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as one brother, Luke B. Sauder of Ephrata, PA.
In addition to his wife and his parents; he is predeceased by a son; Robert Lamar Sauder, husband of Erma Hess of Willow Street, PA and a daughter; Nancy Jean, wife of (Rusty) Barton Eshelman of Ephrata, PA. He is also predeceased by two brothers; Aaron Sauder and Amos M. Sauder and four sisters; Laura High, Alice Newswanger, Naomi Martin and Ella High.
Interment will be held in New Holland Mennonite Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on December 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wilmer Martin officiating at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
Kindly omit flowers, contributions may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz PA 17543 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17604.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
