John B. Milliron, 61, of Gap, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home. Born in West Chester, he was the son of John E. Milliron and the late Orma (Bryans) Milliron, and the husband of Christine (Weber) Milliron for the past 34 years.
John was a 1976 graduate of Pequea Valley High School. He worked as a supervisor for Dart Containers for more than 25 years, and more recently retired from Tyson Foods. In earlier years, he really enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He found much pleasure in just hanging out with his family and friends.
In addition to his father and wife, John is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Milliron, of Gap. He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Edward Milliron.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. snyderfuneralhome.com
