John B. Martin died on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Magnolias of Lancaster.
Mr. Martin was born and lived on the family farm in New Holland for 92 years. He was the son of the late John H. and Rebecca Martin. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean Robinson Martin. He is also survived by a son, John B. Martin, Jr. and his wife, Shelly, and a step son, G. Mitchell King of New Holland.
He graduated from the former New Holland High School in 1943, received an associate degree in business from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1967, and in 1975 he received a BA degree from Ursinus College.
He worked at the former New Holland Machine Company for 28 years. After retiring, he started his second career, this time in banking. He was employed by the former banks: Hamilton Bank, Bank of Lancaster County, and Harris Bank. After retiring again, he was a part-time farm census enumerator for NASDA. He was an agent for Goodville Insurance for many years. He was an active farmer for his entire life.
He was a long time member of St. Stephen Reformed Church and he served as leader of the 9:15 Sunday School Class for several years.
He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was a member of the New Holland VFW. He was their chaplain until he moved to Magnolias. He was a member of the New Holland Lions Club and had served as president for three terms and was responsible for recruiting 12 new members. He was also a life member of Institute of Management Accountants, and served as the Republican Committeeman for two terms and borough auditor for two terms.
John is survived by two grandchildren, Matt of Lowell, MA, and Ben of Madison, WI. He is also survived by two nieces and four nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Eli Martin; and his sister Emma, wife of Warren Weiler.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen Reformed Church, 249 E. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557 on Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m. with the family receiving friends from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen Reformed Church Memorial Fund, address above. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »