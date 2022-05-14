John B. Martin, 67, of Mount Joy, died peacefully, Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the loving husband of Patricia J. (Hernley) and they would have celebrated 44 years of marriage in June. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William K. and Sara E. (Brubaker) Martin. He was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School class of 1973, and also a graduate of Elizabethtown College and Penn State, York Campus. John was an IT software consultant for Select Medical, Mechanicsburg, and Associated Wholesalers, Inc., York. John was a member of Florin Church of the Brethren, Mount Joy.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Pat, is a daughter Christina Martin wife of Eric Junga, Silver Spring, MD; a son Kenton husband of Courtney Martin, Enola; two brothers Mark B. husband of Jean Martin, Sarasota, FL, Fred B. husband of Iris Martin, Elizabethtown; and a sister Orpha B. Martin, Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Joel B., Richard B., George B. Martin, and a sister Sara Ann Keener.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's memorial service at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of viewing and visitation on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Florin Church of the Brethren from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment in Kraybill Mennonite Cemetery will be private. Kindly omit flowers, and contributions in John's memory may be sent to Florin Church of the Brethren at the above address or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
