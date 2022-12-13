John B. Martin, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on December 11, 2022 as a resident of Fairmount Homes.
Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Paul W. and Ada S. (Brubaker) Martin.
He was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference) and was employed as a teacher for various schools. He enjoyed singing, composing songs and translating German to English.
John is survived by his sisters, Mabel Martin of Narvon and Mary Martin of Narvon and a brother, Joseph Martin of Mechanicsburg.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Churchtown Mennonite Church, 2209 Main Street, Narvon, PA 17555 with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the late home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »