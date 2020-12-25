John B. Martin, 83, of Liverpool entered into rest on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital. He died of pneumonia. Born on September 11, 1937, in West Earl Township, Lancaster Co., He was the son of the late Luke A. and Elizabeth (Burbaker) Martin.
On May 3, 1969 he married Esther S. Stauffer, who survives. His passing breaks a marital union of 51 years. John was first married to Marie S. Horst who preceded him in death on September 21, 1967.
He was employed at Andes Greenhouse in Ephrata, PA for 17 years. He was the owner of Martin's Greenhouse and owned and operated Martin General Builders with his sons. He was a member of Riverview Old Order Mennonite Church, Snyder County Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 sons and 6 daughters, and their spouses, Karen and Roy Brubacker of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Earl and Bettyann Martin of Port Trevorton, Harlan and Rosemary Martin of Leonard, MN., Diann and Luther Stauffer of Vandalia, IL, Stephen and Bethe Martin of Liverpool, John Wayne and Lorene Martin of Vandalia, IL, Joseph and Ruth Martin of Liverpool, Lillian Martin of Liverpool, Beth and David Brubaker of Port Trevorton, Kaylene Martin of Liverpool, Gloria and Wayne Auker of Port Trevorton, 65 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Eugene and Rachel Martin, Luke and Rebecca Martin, Elam and Alice Martin, and one sister, Mary Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Ella Martin, Vera Martin, and 7 brothers, and 1 sister in infancy, 5 grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 1-3 and 5-7 PM on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his residence, 86 Sunset Drive, Liverpool where the funeral services will be held at 8:30 AM Monday, December 28, 2020. Further services will be held at 9:00 AM at Riverview Mennonite Church, located at the intersection of Oriental Road and Old Trail Road, Liverpool, officiating will be the local church ministry.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
