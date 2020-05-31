John B. Lapp, Sr., 71, passed away in his home, May 29, 2020 in Myerstown, PA. John was the husband to Naomi (Lantz) Lapp. He was born April 24, 1949, the son to the late John K. and Rachel (Fisher) Lapp.
He is survived by his wife Naomi, children: Ivan (Rachel) Lapp, David (Sadie) Lapp, Lydiann (Jonathan) Lantz, Ruth (Ivan) King, Bena (David) Smoker, Rufus (Ruth Ann) Lapp, Aaron (Fannie) Lapp, LeRoy (Rebecca) Lapp, John Jr. (Susan) Lapp, Sarah (Allan) Stoltzfus, Stevie (Katie) Lapp, Rachel Lapp (at home) and Nancy Lapp (at home), 68 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. John is also survived by his siblings: Christ (Emma) Lapp, Levi (Lisa) Lapp, Emma King, David (Lizzie) Lapp, Ruth Maxwell, Susie (John) Rhiel, Phares (Hannah) Lapp, Aaron (Fannie) Lapp and Rebecca (Sam) Rhiel.
A funeral service will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at 9:00 am EST, at 110 E. Reistville Rd., Myerstown, PA, followed by interment at Lapp's Cemetery. Viewing will take place up until the time of service. clauserfh.com
