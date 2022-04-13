John B. "Jack" Trimble, 88, of Columbia, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Luther Acres. He was the husband of Grace M. DeVerter with whom he would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on September 1, 2022. He was born in Quarryville, son of the late Charles M. and Ruth LeFever Trimble.
Jack worked in the finishing department at Alcoa (Arconic) for 31 years before he retired in 1985. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict, was a graduate of Quarryville Joint High School, Class of 1951, was a member of Mount Joy Church of God, the VFW Post 5956, Manheim, the American Legion Post #329, Elizabethtown, a lifetime member of the National Campers and Hikers Association/FCRV and enjoyed camping, having gone every weekend for 52 years. He was a Manheim Township School Bus Driver for 31 years and was a "gofer" for Neffsville Plumbing for 10 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, three sons: Dennis S. (Bonnie) Trimble, Columbia; Bryan K. Trimble, Mount Joy and Kevin L. (Tania) Trimble, Lancaster. Six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister: Shirley Skethway.
The Memorial Service will be held at Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy on SATURDAY, APRIL 23, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Richard Vaughn, officiating. Private Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The Visitation will be held following the service.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
