John B. "Jack" Snavely, 74, of Hershey, passed away peacefully, on November 18, 2019 in his home.
He was born July 1, 1945 in Hershey, son of the late Carl, Sr. and Frances "June" (Bogar) Snavely. Jack was a graduate of Hershey High School, Class of 1963, and attended Hershey Junior College.
Jack worked in the restaurant/beverage industry his entire life, including employment at the Hershey Country Club and the Lancaster Country Club. Upon retirement, he returned to Hershey, a town that he loved. He currently had been working part time at the Giant store in Hershey.
Jack is survived by twin sisters, Rachel (Ken) Kurtz, Cornwall, PA and Frances (Les) Walters, Jasper, GA as well as nine nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Snavely, Jr.
At Jack's request, services will be private.
Memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the American Heart Association 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Hoover Funeral Home of Hershey is handling the arrangements.
