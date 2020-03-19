John B. "Jack" Hunter, 87, of Strasburg passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Manor Care Nursing Home in Lancaster. He was the husband of Doris Bell Hunter to whom he was married for 66 years.
John was a larger than life personality who in a positive way touched the lives of all with whom he came in contact. He constantly showed his abundant generosity and love to his family and friends. His affection for dogs was legendary. More than once he surprised his wife by coming home with a stray dog or two. He also revealed his mischievous, silly side particularly at the Outer Banks beach as he led the family in shooting off fireworks over the ocean and in flying kites until they zoomed out of sight.
Throughout his work career, he possessed the skill and initiative to master a number of different occupations including the management of a Beneficial Finance company in Pittsburgh, managing used car sales at several Lancaster dealerships, and starting and directing his own Federal Management corporation in Lancaster from which he retired.
Stationed in Brunswick, Maine, John served in the U.S. Navy Patrol Squadron during the Korean War from 1950 through 1954. He was a life time member of the Veterans of Foreign War.
Born in Springdale, PA, John was the son of the late Paul A. and Dorothy Brinton Hunter. He is survived by his wife Doris; daughters, Heather H. Stauffer of Emerald Isle, NC and Tamara H. married to Richard C. Baker of Strasburg; 5 beloved grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a late date. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA.
