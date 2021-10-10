John B. Hoyt, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at his Manheim Township home. He was born in Highland, IL on March 26, 1933 to the late Wilbur and Rose Marie (Frey) Hoyt. He was the 11th generation of Hoyt’s in America growing up on the family farm.
In 1955 he graduated from the University of IL with a BS degree in Agriculture. John was drafted into the U.S. Army and was discharged in 1957. After serving his country, he returned to college. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and received a MS degree in Marketing.
John worked for Armstrong Industrial Corporation and retired from their New Business Development Division at their home office in Lancaster PA, after 32 years. He met and married Susan and they have been partners both in life and business for 34 years.
John lived a full and diverse life. He was a loving father and husband. He was instrumental in designing their home which is in the Colonial Williamsburg style and featured in the Early American Life Magazine. John also enjoyed reading, traveling, restoring homes and furniture. John felt that he has been “Blessed” all his life. He loved his country and was very patriotic.
John is survived by his wife Susan; and children, Kathleen Wilhoite, Lynn Morris and Michael Hoyt, Jamie Redden, and Brandon Redden; and six grandchildren.
A viewing will take place 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
Flowers can be sent to the funeral home on Tuesday or donations can be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
