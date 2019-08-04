John B. Furry

As much as words can measure a man, here are a few to describe our husband, father, grandfather …
On an autumn day 73 years ago, John Bayer Furry was born in Morrisons Cove, a hamlet in the mountains of central Pennsylvania, to Eliza and Galen Furry. He passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019, after a life lived with integrity and joy, grace and courage. Throughout the decades, he enjoyed an abundance of pursuits, titles, roles … these are a few:
Explorer of Potter Creek farms and their namesake waters. Cow milker. Wearer of homemade clothes. Gatherer of arrowheads. Shooter of marbles. Harvester of crops. Student. Eater of ice cream. Brother. Planter of trees. Boy Scout. Trumpeter. Scholar. Nittany Lion. Engineer. Husband. Merchant of machines. Father. Strategist. Washer of cars. Gardener. Puller of weeds. Mourner. Spreader of mulch. Pedaler of bicycles. Wearer of dapper suits. International businessman. Small business owner. Builder. Volunteer. Champion of pathways. Opener of doors. Guide to the wayward. Boundless optimist. Lover of dogs. Tolerator of cats. Eater of ice cream. Grandfather. Friend. Mentor. Witty. Wise. Disarming. Kind. Generous. King of warm smiles. Lover of life. We are eternally grateful to have shared our lives with him.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Chris; daughter Kim and husband Dan; son Justin and wife Libby; grandchildren Anya and Asher; sister Jean Dickinson and husband Bill; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite cause, or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. A private service will be held for the family. Peace and love.
"Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!" Hamlet, Act 5, Scene 2.