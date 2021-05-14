John B. Beiler, 72, of 88 N. Ronks Rd., Ronks passed away Wednesday May 12, 2021 at his home. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Phares E. and Mary Beiler Beiler. He was the husband of Rebecca L. Beiler Beiler. The longtime owner of Pequea Alternator & Starter in Ronks, John was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 6 children, Anna Mary married to John Lapp, Strasburg, David married to Sadie Lapp Beiler, Eli married to Barbie Stoltzfoos Beiler, both of Ronks, Sadie married to Sam Smucker, Kinzers, John, Jr. married to Ruthie Beiler Beiler, Wilmer married to Verna Esh Beiler, both of Narvon; 38 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sarah married to Samuel Lapp, Gordonville, Katie married to John King, Paradise, Melvin married to Sara Glick Beiler, Ronks, Verna married to Elam Esh, Fannie wife of the late Paul Stoltzfus, both of Gordonville, Elsie married to Abner Glick, Gap, Barbie married to Aaron Fisher, Paradise, Phares, Jr. married to Sadie Esh Beiler, Ronks, Reuben married to Barbie Lantz Beiler, Paradise.
Funeral services will be held from the David Beiler Residence, 162 Lynwood Rd., Ronks on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11 AM EST with interment in Beiler's Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »