John Arthur Nicholas, 78, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Warren, NJ, John grew up in Riegelsville, PA. He was the son of John and Caroline (Hall) Nicholas and was the loving husband of Barbara (Anderson) Nicholas with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
John was a 1959 graduate of Easton High School, where he played football and baseball. He was a Pennsylvania State Policeman from 1963 until 1994 and later worked in security at the Manheim Auto Auction.
He loved playing baseball, and in later years softball, especially in the Lancaster-Lebanon Senior Softball League. He also participated in the Lancaster Senior Games. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and gardening. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family at their cabin in Tioga County.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by three children, Scott, husband of Connie (Kindt) of Reinholds, Steven, companion of Donna Brewer of Bernville, Sandra of Lititz; two grandchildren, Kayla Shirk, Matthew Nicholas, and a brother, LaMont Nicholas of Wellsboro.
Following CDC guidelines, the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced during the services. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Rev. Kurt Strause officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569 or Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.