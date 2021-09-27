John Arlington Zwally July 1st, 1940- September 21, 2021
John Arlington Zwally, of Mohnton, Pennsylvania, passed away on September 21st, 2021, with his daughter Angela by his side.
John was born in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, to the late Donald Eugene Zwally and Cora (Adair) Zwally on July 1st, 1940. He grew up in Akron, PA and attended Ephrata High School.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he was baptized, and retired from New Holland Manufacturing, where he worked in quality control.
John was a member of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsman's Club's and the Adamstown Rod and Rifle Association. An avid small game and big game hunter, he enjoyed big game hunting in places such as Canada, Maryland, South Carolina, and Alabama. When he was younger, he fished for trout locally and enjoyed fishing off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland. More than anything, he enjoyed being outdoors in nature, especially during the autumn and winter seasons. He also loved hiking on the state game lands in Lebanon County, PA. In later years when he could no longer go hunting or fishing, he enjoyed bird watching and feeding the deer that lived in the woods behind his home.
John is survived by his only daughter, Angela Zwally of Chattanooga, TN, his brother, Raymond Zwally (Dawn Hollingsworth) of Lebanon, PA and his sister-in-law, Beverly (Eshelman) Zwally of Akron, PA. He also had several nieces and nephews, John E. Zwally (Jodi Willis), Lori Zwally, Briana Wysocki, Malcolm Zwally, and Johann Zwally.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Zwally formerly of Akron, PA and his nephew, Robert Craig Zwally formerly of Lancaster, PA.
John's daughter, Angela, would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Willie and Kathy Zook, and Mr. and Mrs. Tom and Fern Wilcox of Mohnton Pennsylvania for all their patience and kindness. These four people and their families were the answer to many prayers.
Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »