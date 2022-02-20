John Andrews (NE Andrulewicz), beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend departed this world peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 16th, a few weeks before his 96th birthday.
John began and ended his life in Pennsylvania. He was born in Forest City in 1926, moved to New Jersey and circled back to enjoy his nearly 40 years of retirement in Ephrata. As a young man John demonstrated his love of country by enlisting in the U.S. Army and serving as a paratrooper in WWII. He selflessly devoted his life to his large and loving family. He was gentle and kind, with a great enthusiasm for learning. His wide-ranging talents ran the gamut from original wood-working projects to the latest technology and everything in between. He was always eager to help and ever ready to share these gifts with his many friends and family members. John was extremely active throughout his entire 95 years, whether it be enjoying conversation and debate, regaling stories from his childhood, working in his yard or puttering around in his shop. He will be greatly missed.
John is predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Judith, his sister, Alice and his grandsons, Jeremy and Matt.
His memories and spirit will live on with daughter Jackie Munoz, her husband Jim and son Jason; daughter Joan Hagen, her husband Ken and children Katie, Jeff, and Kevin; son James Andrews, his wife Judie and daughters Celine and Dominique; and long-time companion Eva Johnson, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of John's life will be held in the summer of 2022. To contact John's family or to be informed of John's celebration of life, send an email to Remember.John.Andrews@gmail.com.
